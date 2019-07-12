The Long War returns to Revelstoke for a third time

The Vancouver-based band said they are happy to return as part of Summer Fest

The Long War will play in Revelstoke July 22. (Submitted).

It will be the third time the band the Long War has visited Revelstoke as part of Summer Fest.

“It’s very inspirational to play in Revelstoke,” said Jarrett Lee, songwriter for the band.

The Vancouver-based band has been together for roughly three years and won the CBC Searchlight competition in 2017. CBC Searchlight is a yearly competition held for undiscovered Canadian musical talent.

Lee said winning the competition made the band realize they might have potential.

“Maybe it’s worth perusing this a little bit more. This is a good sign.”

Lee describes their music as a mix of modern, indie and folk rock. They try to not be one more than the other.

“Keep it in that middle ground.”

The name of the band is due to the drummer, Neil Williamson. Williamson loves another band called the Elbow, which has a B side called the Long War Shuffle.

“Neil is great at naming things. He’s got a book full of names and ideas,” Lee said.

Yet, the name goes beyond that. The five band members have been playing music for most of their lives. Lee said the Long War pays tribute to their musical journey.

“The name sort of symbolizes that hard work ethic that we have. It’s sort of neat that we’ve come together at this point in our careers.”

The band has one album and is working on a second. Lee said the first album is about movement and transition. When he wrote those songs, he was moving from Ottawa to Vancouver and driving cross country. Lee was reflecting on the places he’d been and the places he was passing.

“The record was about leaving something behind and starting a new phase.”

The second album, which is yet to be released, is about letting go said Lee.

“The empty spaces that people leave behind after they go and struggling with that.”

“We’re calling it our breakup record,” he continued with a laugh.

As for many artists, Lee said, song writing is a form of therapy.

The second album should be released in 2020.

The band will play July 22 in Revelstoke at Grizzly Plaza.

Lee said he loves the idea of Summer Fest, i.e. a festival where anyone can come out of their homes, onto the streets, listen to music for free and dance

“Any town town that supports the arts that way is my kind of town.”

