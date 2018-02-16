The Revelstoke Coffee House returns on Feb. 24

The Tapallachian String Band perform with Jack Marks at last months Revelstoke Coffeehouse on Jan. 27. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

If you haven’t been yet, you better put it on your bucket list. On Feb. 24 the always popular Revelstoke Coffee House returns to the United Church stage.

The event organized by the Revelstoke Folk Music Society has been running for eight years. More than simply showcase local talent, it is the heart of the local folk music scene. That’s because the coffee house provides an inclusive and welcoming open mic format before a headliner plays a full set for the packed house.

This month Vernon based vonReason will be headlining the United Church.

The duo says they are pretty familiar. In fact they’ve known each other since birth. Lowell Friesen and Lancen Harms who make up the group are uncle and nephew.

They call their music cathartic, mysterious and heartbreaking, and promise to tell some old family stories.

The event costs 3$ and will begin at 7 p.m. on Sat. Feb 26. at the United Church, 314 Mackenzie Avenue. Performers are welcome for 3 songs. Sign up starts at 7 p.m.

@Jnsherman

jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.