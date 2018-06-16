Steve Smith and Shannon O’Neill of the Maritime Kitchen Party perform atop a flatcar in The Revelstoke Railway Museum’s Rotary Park to celebrate 25 years of operation. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Railway Museum celebrates 25 years with rail yard bash

The Revelstoke Railway Museum marked 25 years of operation on Friday, celebrating the birthday with a party in their Rotary Park.

Party-goers were treated to drinks, BBQ and cake as the sun set over the park during the evening’s festivities. Acoustic acts took to the flat-car stage to entertain guests with live music throughout the evening as guests and longtime visitors of the museum mingled over memories of the past 25 years.

The Revelstoke Railway Museum first opened to the public in 1993 after beginning construction the year before.

Through exhibits on construction and operation related to the railway industry, the museum aims to offer a look at the historic importance of the Canadian Pacific Railway in the Revelstoke region.

@NathanKunz1
nathan.kunz@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Brad Magnes poses beside a statue of his father Ken, who co-founded The Revelstoke Railway Museum in 1993. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

Beer gardens, BBQ and cake welcomed guests to The Revelstoke Railway Museum’s Rotary Park for their 25 year celebration on Friday night. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Revelstoke takes the victory in back-and-forth bout with Salmon Arm

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Railway Museum celebrates 25 years with rail yard bash

The Revelstoke Railway Museum marked 25 years of operation on Friday, celebrating… Continue reading

Revelstoke painter Maria Medina exaggerates reality with her Hyperbole exhibit

At first glance, Revelstoke artist Maria Medina’s latest works seem to hold… Continue reading

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Countering the doubts about cohousing lifestyle

Cohousing project architect advocates communal lifestyle in Okanagan

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

Canadians swear off American-made goods, cancel trips to U.S. amid trade dispute

#BuyCanadian online campaign growing as trade stand-off causes resentment by many

CREA cuts home sales forecast, May sales down 16.2% compared with year ago

Updated forecast came as CREA reported actual home sales in May hit a seven-year low

Amber Alert cancelled after girl, 7, found safe in Quebec

She was found shortly after Quebec provincial police issued the alert

Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

Most fishing is being offered for free this weekend in recognition of a celebrated family tradition

RCMP find body of missing woman who fell into B.C. River

The body of Jessie Lavallee was found in the North Thompson River south of Barriere

Man, 21, charged in Toronto playground shooting that injured 2 young girls

Sheldon Eeriya of Markham, Ont., was arrested on Friday

Lions’ rebuilding plan to be put to the test at Saturday home opener

B.C. begins its attempt to return to CFL playoffs with a date against the Montreal Alouettes

Search for mariners who capsized near Tofino now missing persons case

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the missing.”

Most Read

  • The Revelstoke Railway Museum celebrates 25 years with rail yard bash

    The Revelstoke Railway Museum marked 25 years of operation on Friday, celebrating…

  • Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

    Most fishing is being offered for free this weekend in recognition of a celebrated family tradition