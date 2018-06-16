The Revelstoke Railway Museum celebrates 25 years with rail yard bash

The Revelstoke Railway Museum marked 25 years of operation on Friday, celebrating the birthday with a party in their Rotary Park.
Party-goers were treated to drinks, BBQ and cake as the sun set over the park during the evening’s festivities. Acoustic acts took to the flat-car stage to entertain guests with live music throughout the evening as guests and longtime visitors of the museum mingled over memories of the past 25 years.
The Revelstoke Railway Museum first opened to the public in 1993 after beginning construction the year before.
Through exhibits on construction and operation related to the railway industry, the museum aims to offer a look at the historic importance of the Canadian Pacific Railway in the Revelstoke region.
