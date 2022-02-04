The Revelstoke TIMES: Our latest publication

A guide to Revelstoke now available for free at local venues

The cover of the Revelstoke TIMES magazine. The image was contributed by Felix Gerz. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Myles Williamson

Publisher of the Revelstoke Review

At the Revelstoke Review, we wanted to create something different to our weekly print publication that targeted the new resident and tourist crowd resulting in a focus on gathering content catered to this demographic. The Revelstoke Review is proud to present: the Revelstoke TIMES.

This magazine provided us with an outlet to tell a more complete story from start to finish on articles we have been covering for months and feature stories that encapsulate what Revelstoke is.

At its core, our goals are: to make a fun, educational, welcoming publication, and to develop unity between all people in Revelstoke.

The Name

Josh and I brainstormed on a concept that would be recognized separately from our Revelstoke Review look yet be tied to our legacy.

After some scribbles had been talked over with coffee, we settled on the idea of playing on the original name for the Revelstoke Review: the Revelstoke TIMES Review.

A quick history lesson: many residents despite the paper dropping the TIMES to its name in 2015, never lost that name, and still, walk through our office doors now referring to the paper as the Revelstoke TIMES Review.

The Revelstoke Review merged with the Revelstoke TIMES in 1992 thus creating the lengthy name, Revelstoke TIMES Review.

Our Promise

We promise to honour this name and provide Revelstoke with an exceptional print magazine that highlights the best TIMES found in Revelstoke.

To honour a once lost name of our past and to unite new tourists and residents to all things Revelstoke, we give you the Revelstoke TIMES Magazine: a brand on which we intend to focus, and fingers crossed, develop from just a single issue a year.

Please enjoy your read and send us your thoughts to myles.williamson@revelstokereview.com. Lastly thank you to our advertisers and readers, for your patience continued support and trust.

Without you, the Revelstoke Review, or this magazine, would not be possible.

Visit www.revelstokereview.com/e-editions to view the digital version of the magazine, or pick up your physical copy at any public venue across Revelstoke, including shops, restaurants, cafes, and more.

Myles Williamson, publisher (left), and Josh Piercey, writer and designer (right), creators of the Revelstoke TIMES magazine. (Cassell Photography)

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

