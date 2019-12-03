Do you know where the snowplows go first in Revelstoke?

The city says Little Italy by Southside Market is one of the hardest neighbourhoods to plow

If you live along Victoria Road and Fourth Street in Revelstoke, you’ll be the first plowed after a winter storm.

Both are arterial roads used by emergency services.

Other streets that get attention first include: Charles Street, Douglas Street, Laforme Blvd, Edward Street, Wright Street and downtown.

“Downtown is always a challenge,” said Darren Komonoski, operations manager for the City of Revelstoke. The downtown core can be busy with cars coming and going. However, for some streets, such as First between Connaught Ave and Orton Ave, there are one hour parking restrictions.

Most of the snow for downtown is plowed/collected during the night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. because that’s when the streets are more prone to be empty.

“We have a better chance of clearing the entirety of the road,” continued Komonoski.

READ MORE: ‘We’re really excited’: New chairlift at Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens

Snow plowing in Revelstoke is split between night and day. Some neighbourhood get the majority of plowing during the night, such as Arrow Heights, Big Eddy, Lower Town, CPR Hill, and South Revelstoke. While others, like Central Revelstoke, the Courthouse and Columbia Park are majority plowed during the day from 7 a.m to 3 p.m.

The city looks after more than 130 km of roads and 35 km of sidewalks.

One of the most difficult area to plow, said Komonoski, is Little Italy by Southside Market.

He said the area has many vacation rentals and multiple parked cars, making it more difficult to clear.

The city owns three single axle trucks, four loaders, three graters and three trackless machines for clearing sidewalks. Komonoski also wanted to remind Revelstokians to help and keep the sidewalks in front of their homes clear.

“It makes a big difference for us when we’re plowing.”

There is also a fleet of contracters for further snow removal.

The city tries to clean all areas within 24 hours of winter storms.

Collected snow is taken to a dirt lot by the bridge on Fourth Street East over the Illecillewaet River. Last year, the city gathered 200 cm, which was 150 cm less than average.

In 2018, the city almost plowed through $600,000 in snow removal costs in less than two months during a stormy Janurary and Feburary, when more than 260 cm fell on the city.

READ MORE: City plows through nearly $600K for snow removal in January

While winter storms means more work, Komonoski said a snowy winter is better than a dry one.

“Our guys look forward to the snow.”

When it’s snowing, the department is a well-oiled machine said Komonoski.

“Everyone is working.”

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society to host event remembering the Montreal Massacre

Just Posted

LETTER: Reflections on democracy and community from former Green party candidate

Abra Brynne ran in the 2019 federal election to be Kootenay-Columbia’s MP

Revelstoke Grizzlies win two

They played Sicamous and Creston last weekend

Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke

Environment Canada is calling for up to 40 cm

Avalanche control work scheduled for tomorrow in the Revelstoke area

Drive BC says the highway will be closed intermittently on Dec. 3

Give the gift of fun activities this holiday season

Holiday fundraiser for Revelstoke’s Youth Access Fund on at the community centre

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

HAWTHORNE: Change your habits, change your lifestyle

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Summerland Food Bank assisted 536 people over past 12 months

147 children included among those who received assistance

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

Man was found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

North-Okanagan Shuswap hockey history: Where was the region’s first arena?

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

UN Indigenous rights becoming law in B.C., John Horgan tells chiefs

Justin Trudeau urged to implement declaration Canada-wide

Disastrous sportfishing season on the Fraser River a ‘wakeup call’

Big Bar slide curtailed Fraser fishing opportunities for 2019, affecting the economy

Hollywood crew member injured on Okanagan set of new Ron Perlman movie

Hellboy star shaken following incident: TMZ

Most Read