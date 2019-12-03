Do you know where the snowplows go first in Revelstoke?

The city says Little Italy by Southside Market is one of the hardest neighbourhoods to plow

If you live along Victoria Road and Fourth Street in Revelstoke, you’ll be the first plowed after a winter storm.

Both are arterial roads used by emergency services.

Other streets that get attention first include: Charles Street, Douglas Street, Laforme Blvd, Edward Street, Wright Street and downtown.

“Downtown is always a challenge,” said Darren Komonoski, operations manager for the City of Revelstoke. The downtown core can be busy with cars coming and going. However, for some streets, such as First between Connaught Ave and Orton Ave, there are one hour parking restrictions.

Most of the snow for downtown is plowed/collected during the night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. because that’s when the streets are more prone to be empty.

“We have a better chance of clearing the entirety of the road,” continued Komonoski.

Snow plowing in Revelstoke is split between night and day. Some neighbourhood get the majority of plowing during the night, such as Arrow Heights, Big Eddy, Lower Town, CPR Hill, and South Revelstoke. While others, like Central Revelstoke, the Courthouse and Columbia Park are majority plowed during the day from 7 a.m to 3 p.m.

The city looks after more than 130 km of roads and 35 km of sidewalks.

One of the most difficult area to plow, said Komonoski, is Little Italy by Southside Market.

He said the area has many vacation rentals and multiple parked cars, making it more difficult to clear.

The city owns three single axle trucks, four loaders, three graters and three trackless machines for clearing sidewalks. Komonoski also wanted to remind Revelstokians to help and keep the sidewalks in front of their homes clear.

“It makes a big difference for us when we’re plowing.”

There is also a fleet of contracters for further snow removal.

The city tries to clean all areas within 24 hours of winter storms.

Collected snow is taken to a dirt lot by the bridge on Fourth Street East over the Illecillewaet River. Last year, the city gathered 200 cm, which was 150 cm less than average.

In 2018, the city almost plowed through $600,000 in snow removal costs in less than two months during a stormy Janurary and Feburary, when more than 260 cm fell on the city.

While winter storms means more work, Komonoski said a snowy winter is better than a dry one.

“Our guys look forward to the snow.”

When it’s snowing, the department is a well-oiled machine said Komonoski.

“Everyone is working.”

