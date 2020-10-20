There will be curling this winter in Revelstoke

No drop in will be permitted

Putting in the ice at the Revelstoke curling rink. (Submitted)

While many events have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19, curling won’t be one of them.

The Revelstoke Curling Club said there will be league curling this winter. However, no drop-ins will be permitted.

Only three people from each team will be permitted at the curling rink per night. The lounge will be open for all curlers who curled that evening. The club said the tables are spaced according to provincial guidelines.

One change this year is each rock delivery will only have one person sweeping. The opposing skip will not be permitted to sweep any stone. Games will also be shorter as only six rocks will be in play for any given games.

The season is from November to March. A team of three costs $200 per person, while over three people costs $600 for the entire team, plus $25 per person.

Email revcurler@gmail.com for a registration package and more information by Oct. 31.

Any skill level is welcome.

