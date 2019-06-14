Screenshot from FortisBC’s live osprey-cam. (FortisBC)

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Okanagan

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

Three osprey chicks hatched earlier this week at their nest in Kelowna.

FortisBC has been streaming the mother and father osprey since 2012, and the birds welcomed the newborns Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Okanagan Heritage Museum to host Nsyilxcən event

READ MORE: Buy a lotto ticket and be a hero to B.C. burn survivors

Last year, the FortisBC stream of the birds received more than 75,000 views from around the world. The stream is broadcast from May through September every year.

“To protect the osprey, FortisBC relocated this nest from a nearby utility pole in 2007. A mated pair has returned each year, and although many successful chicks have hatched over this time, some eggs have not, which makes three successful chicks very exciting to us,” said a FortisBC release.

“Last year, there was one successful chick named Oscar by its social media fans. We hope Oscar is faring well and enjoying a new family too, preferably a safe distance from utility poles.”

More details about FortisBC’s osprey management program can be found at fortisBC.com/osprey and the live stream can be viewed here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Buy a lotto ticket and be a hero to B.C. burn survivors
Next story
Pen Henge ceremony to mark summer solstice

Just Posted

Two orphan moose calves rescued near Revelstoke

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 25 degrees

Yesterday’s storms resulted in nine new forest fires in southeastern B.C.

Lightning overnight sparks several fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized for now

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 12

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Community Calendar for June 12

Heritage Cemetery Tour June 13, 3 p.m. Revelstoke Museum & Archives Join… Continue reading

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Shuswap church will resume services at site of fatal shooting

Churchgoers to return to Salmon Church of Christ on June 16, two months after killing

Kelowna RCMP hope for Christmas miracle in June

The pair of wallets were found inside the mall sometime around the 2018 holiday season

Okanagan fighter a welterweight champ

Unity fighter in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Okanagan

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

Okanagan hockey player ready for Brick Invitational

Ollie Reid will play for Team BC at world’s most prestigious tournament for 10-year-olds in Edmonton

Most Read