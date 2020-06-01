Tim Hortons serves up a thank you to front-line workers

Revelstoke Tim Hortons served coffee and donuts to front line workers on May 21. (Submitted)
The Tim Horton’s coffee truck was passing through Revelstoke on the way to Kamloops and stopped to serve coffee and donuts to front-line workers. (Submitted)
Revelstoke Tim Hortons served coffee and donuts to front line workers on May 21, including the staff at Save On Foods. (Submitted)

Donna Lecompte

The Tim Hortons Coffee Truck stopped in to help the Revelstoke Tim Hortons spread some Timmy’s love and deliver coffee and baked goods to our front-line workers.

It’s not often there is the opportunity to have this Truck – but May 21 was our lucky day. The crew was fantastic and fun was definitely had delivering to as many Front-Line Workers as we could in the time we had. Smiles were everywhere as we dropped off the worlds best and Canada’s most favourite coffee and donuts!

Thank you to everyone doing their part to flatten the Curve here in Revelstoke. Together we are working hard keeping our Community and loved ones safe in these unprecedented times. As we slowly open our businesses please be kind and understanding – we are all doing our best to get things as close to normal again.

 

