The City of Vernon is looking for input into its Climate Action Plan. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Time running out for Vernon climate action survey

Public feedback sought on city’s climate action plan

Public engagement on the draft Climate Action Plan wraps up tomorrow (Wednesday, March 24).

Residents and businesses are encouraged to activate their voice and have their say. Review the information on the draft plan (or read the whole plan), and then take a short survey to tell us what you think.

“Your input on the draft Climate Action Plan is important,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Knowing what the community thinks about the plan is critical when Council considers endorsement of the plan next month.”

The plan is both practical and aspirational and reflects many community conversations, the knowledge of the Climate Action Advisory Committee, and the input of experts. The Climate Action Plan sets targets that reflect the urgency of climate action and includes steps that not only help Vernon reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and get ready for the impacts that climate change brings, but also result in immediate benefits for residents.

The city has developed online materials and a short survey to collect feedback. The engagement period will close March 24, 2021.

After the opportunity for engagement is complete, the city will review the feedback and adjust the plan, as necessary, before bringing a final version to Council for consideration.

To view the draft plan, go to vernon.ca/climateaction. For more information, or if you have questions on the Climate Action Plan, contact Laurie Cordell, Manager, Long Range Planning and Sustainability at lcordell@vernon.ca.

READ MORE: Coldstream cancels spring garden waste, leaf drop-off program

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Face-to-face communication prevails after Revelstoke students’ digital detox challenge

Just Posted

MP for Kootenay-Columbia Rob Morrison looks back on 2020. (Submitted)
‘Climate change is real,’ says Conservative Kootenay-Columbia MP

Rob Morrison responds to criticism of membership vote removing climate change from policy resolution

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to fire alarms at Columbia Garden apartments at 7:59 p.m. on March 23. (Facebook)
Smoky cooking accident ushers Revelstoke fire department

There was no fire in the apartment unit

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 114 people in the region have died due to the virus since the pandemic began

The Revelstoke Secondary Schools shares a building with preforming arts centre. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Face-to-face communication prevails after Revelstoke students’ digital detox challenge

Roughly 60 Grade 8 students agreed to forgo phones at school for one week

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

(Screengrab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain

The feathery flyer decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead

The Florentine long-term care home in Merritt. (Assisted Living Centre photo)
Unmet care standards spark leadership overhaul at Merritt care home: Interior Health

‘We have and will continue to put the care and safety of seniors first before any other consideration’

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP did not commit offence in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Watchdog clears Mountie at centre of 2 lawsuits in chaotic traffic stop arrest

Const. Julius Prommer is also facing a lawsuit for what the claimant called an “unprovoked attack”

People 60 and older in Sicamous and surrounding communities have an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than people their age elsewhere in B.C. (File photo)
Sicamous residents 60 and older to receive COVID-19 vaccine early

Residents can book immediately to receive vaccine March 24 to 26 and March 29 to 30

Most Read