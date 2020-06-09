Tourism Revelstoke invites Dr. Bonnie Henry to visit this summer

Tourism Revelstoke has extended an invitation to Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s top doctor, to vacation in Revelstoke this summer.

In her daily update Thursday, June 4, Henry said she was looking forward to taking a vacation this summer.

“We’re certain that our quiet pace, incredible scenery, and quaint downtown are exactly what you’ve been missing during these tumultuous times,” the Tourism Revelstoke team wrote in a letter to Henry.

In her address June 8, Henry began offering guidance for people who may be able to travel for tourism purposes in the weeks ahead.

She is preparing to decide when non-essential travel can be allowed within B.C. As long as infection rates remain low, B.C. is set to begin phase-three of the opening plan before the end of June.

“Revelstoke is the perfect place to recharge, take in fresh mountain air, and enjoy the charm of a quintessential B.C. mountain town,” reads the letter.

