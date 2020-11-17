The city donated almost $10,000 to the Community Connections Food Bank, raised at the Tourist Information Centre during the free mask campaign. Left to Right: Ingrid Bron, director community economic development, Sheena Bell, executive director, Community Connections Revelstoke Society, Bryan Lee, Visitor Information Centre manager, Patti Larson, program director, Community Outreach & Development – Community Connections Revelstoke Society, Gary Sulz – Mayor of Revelstoke. (Submitted/City of Revelstoke)
Tourist Information Centre raises almost $10,000 through free mask campaign
They collected donations for the food bank while they handed out free masks
Almost $10,000 was raised for Revelstoke’s food bank at the Visitor Information Centre during the free mask distribution campaign.
20,000 masks were purchased with funding from the city of Revelstoke, the chamber of commerce as well as the CSRD and given out to businesses, residents and visitors starting in mid August.
Food and monetary donations were collected as the masks were given out. In total 350 lbs of food was collected in addition to the money.
According to Community Connections the food bank has had approximately 125 new clients since mid-March 2020. There were 94 new registrants and many more who accessed this service without registration.
In comparison, there were 52 new registrants in 2019 during the same time frame.
The Revelstoke Recovery Task Force, who brought forward the mask distribution concept, called the Mask Up Revy initiative a success.
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Coronavirus
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here