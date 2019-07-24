Trinity Joy is a special cat amputee

Cat at Critteraid in Summerland loves climbing on couches and cat towers

I am six years old and a very special amputate. My three legs don’t hold me back one hair.

I love to climb the biggest cat towers and all the couches. I am very fascinated with bird TV and it’s my favourite way to pass a day.

READ ALSO: Friendly South Okanagan felines looking for forever homes

READ ALSO: Concert to benefit Critteraid

If you have a window seat for me and a few pets on my terms, call my aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

Oh, and I would prefer to only share my house with older pets that are calm please.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan cadets try their hand at pickleball

Just Posted

Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry delayed

Passengers should expect a 30 minute wait

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 24

120 Years Ago: July 22, 1899 A bush fire that started on… Continue reading

Editorial Cartoon for July 24

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

Liam’s Lowdown: A recipe for wildberry season

Rain, rain, and more rain. However, knowing my luck by the time… Continue reading

Public hearing for Revelstoke Adventure Park planned for Aug. 13

Additional properties need to be rezoned for the project to continue

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Man guilty of bizarre assault banned from Similkameen village for a year

Roland Giroux convicted of assault charges related to striking man in telephone booth with vehicle

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

VIDEO: Massive lightning storm passes over B.C.’s Elk Valley

A compilation of strikes seen from Fernie at around 1:30 a.m., July 24.

Less than 24 hours to sell out Subaru Ironman Canada 2020

Volunteers for the 2020 event will be given early registration access to Subaru Ironman Canada 2021

Vehicle incident causes traffic delays on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm

The highway has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.

Defence won’t call evidence on behalf of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Closing arguments in trial of Oscar Arfmann to take place Aug. 1 and 2

North Okanagan cadets try their hand at pickleball

Pickleball may be among the lesser understood racket sports - unless you’re asking the Vernon Cadets

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Most Read