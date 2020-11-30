Apexico Tshirts designed by UBCO student and Apex ‘lifty’ Lauren Shular are a hot ticket item so far at the mountain. (Christy Shular photo)

Apexico Tshirts designed by UBCO student and Apex ‘lifty’ Lauren Shular are a hot ticket item so far at the mountain. (Christy Shular photo)

UBC Okanagan student says ‘if can’t go to Mexico – head to Apexico’

Apex family have designed fun Tshirts that are flying off the cabin shelves

If you can’t go to Mexico this winter, then come up to “Apexico” and wear a great Tshirt while you are at it, say the Shular family who have designed ‘Apexico’ Tshirts that are flying off the cabin shelves.

“Our daughter who works the lifts at Apex and is a UBCO student, designed the shirts,” said mom Christy Shular.

It’s well known that many in the Okanagan, especially in Penticton, like to get away from winter to sunny Mexico.

But this year, vacations to Mexico aren’t happening for any Canadian. That’s why many are turning to their local ski hills for holidays, just like the Shulars.

“We love our time at Apex and own two properties here. We were talking about Mexico and decided if you can’t go there then what better place is there than Apex?”

And that’s when the idea struck.

“My husband actually came up with the name of Apexico and my daughter who is talented artistically got to drawing. We captured the mountains and the skis in the design, a little bit of Mexico and came up with the final design,” said Christy.

Lauren is attending her first year at UBCO with remote learning and works part-time at Apex as a ‘lifty’ for the past four years.

“My husband was a golf professional for 17 years and hit up some of his clothing suppliers for a good, quality shirt.”

Since launching the Tshirts last week, they’ve already sold over 100 shirts so far. They have approximately 70 left and will order more as needed.

Just to keep with the fun of Mexico, every sale will get an entry into a draw for a bottle of tequila. They draw for every 35 Tshirts sold.

“We are looking into masks that are compliant with COVID requirements that will be branded “Apexico” as well,” she added.

Tshirts are $20 and you can get your hands on one by emailing christyshular@gmail.com or reaching out to Christy Shular on Facebook.

Apex Mountain opens Dec. 5 but already there has been a buzz in the village with the rebranding of the Gunbarrell Saloon.

READ MORE: Gunbarrell serves up new fun under new management

