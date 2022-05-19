Ukrainian children send art to Kelowna for ‘Bomb Shelter Exhibit’

The Rotary Centre for the Arts opened an exhibit this week featuring artwork from Ukraine.
The ‘Children of Ukraine, Bomb Shelter Art Exhibit’ runs May 15 to 31.
Children aged five to 12 from Rivne, Ukraine drew and painted from the safety of their bomb shelter, as the war with Russian rages on.
The more than 60 pieces were centred around six themes: symbols of Ukraine, war machines, relationships, divine feminine, before and after, and hope.
Admission to the exhibit is free, but donations are encouraged.
All proceeds will go towards supporting the fathers and brothers of these children to purchase body armour as well as medical and tactical supplies.
Donations can be made by scanning the QR code at the exhibit or by e-transfer to ukrainekelowna@gmail.com.
If you wish to purchase a piece of artwork contact the Rotary Centre or Kelowna Stands with Ukraine to have it put on hold until the exhibit ends.
