Unprecedented need sees unprecedented donations for Revelstoke food bank

While demand during the pandemic at the food bank roughly tripled, so did donations.

Community Connections Revelstoke saw an increase in donations from the year prior by approximately $230,000, from $132,000 in 2019 to $365,000 by the end of 2020, according to the organization’s annual report.

READ MORE: Demand at Revelstoke food bank triples

The vast majority of donations were for the food bank.

“It’s been unbelievable,” said Sheena Bell, executive director.

“We are so grateful for how much support we have received and been able to give in return.”

Bell said it’s the most donations the organisation has ever received. In 2020, the food bank served 338 separate households that included 444 adults and 165 children.

General revenue to Community Connections also increased by roughly $1.3 million, from $3.8 million in 2019 to $5.1 million in 2020 as government grants, support and donations increased to match the surge in demand.

Community Connections is a non-profit organization that also provides programs for mental health support, new parents, affordable housing, housing for people with diverse needs, food security projects, summer kid camps and other supports for youths. The organization employees approximately 75 people.

By the end of 2020, they had a surplus of roughly $326,000, compared to last year’s surplus of $858. Since Community Connections is non-profit, the extra money can only be spent on specific items. Bell said since the funds are mostly tied to the food bank, the money will stay in that department and provide a safety net as the pandemic continues to rage and future financial support is uncertain.

READ MORE: Revelstoke food bank moving to new location next week

The organization also recently purchased a new outreach property at 416 Second Street W. Significant renovations are planned this year with most of the funding already secured for the upgrades.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food Bank