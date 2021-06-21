A blood drive in support of 1-year-old Rielynn Gormley of Agassiz is scheduled for Monday, June 28 at Tzeachten First Nation Community Hall in Chilliwack. Rielynn lives with type 3 von Willebrand disease, which makes it difficult for her to stop bleeding. (Screenshot/Canadian Blood Services)

A blood drive in support of 1-year-old Rielynn Gormley of Agassiz is scheduled for Monday, June 28 at Tzeachten First Nation Community Hall in Chilliwack. Rielynn lives with type 3 von Willebrand disease, which makes it difficult for her to stop bleeding. (Screenshot/Canadian Blood Services)

Upcoming blood drive in honour of Fraser Valley toddler with rare blood condition

The Gormley family has organized a blood drive in Chilliwack on June 28

Agassiz parents Richelle and Dylan Gormley have a very special birthday gift for their daughter Rieylnn.

The Gormleys are organizing a blood drive at the Tzeachten First Nation Community Hall in Chilliwack on Monday, June 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

At 10-and-a-half months old, Rielynn, now 1, was diagnosed with type 3 von Willebrand disease, a lifelong, chronic blood disorder that makes it difficult for her to stop bleeding. According to Richelle, this disorder affects one in 500,000 people.

READ ALSO: ‘Watching very closely’: Blood services watching for impact from COVID-19 second wave

There’s a protein in the blood called the von Willebrand factor that helps with blood clotting. In Rieylynn’s case, there’s so little of this protein in her blood, it’s undetectable. To help her live a more normal life, Rielynn periodically receives a blood product made of the plasma of donated blood when she has bleeds that will not stop on their own or in the event of serious injury. Rielynn has received treatment four times since being diagnosed. Richelle added her experience with B.C. Children’s Hospital’s hematology team has been nothing short of amazing and that they area “some of the most wonderful people we have ever encountered.”

“It’s difficult right now because we find ourselves being helicopter parents and trying to prevent injury as much as possible,” Richelle told The Observer. “We are also trying to let her learn to do things on her own the best we can.”

Richelle said it can be difficult to handle the looks from strangers in public as Rielynn bruises very easily. Rather than being discouraged by Reilynn’s bruising, Richelle now takes them as a sign her daughter is growing and learning new skills on her own.

READ ALSO: B.C. teen donating stem cells for brother’s second fight with cancer

Since Rielynn’s diagnosis, the family decided to organize a blood drive every year on her birthday.

“Although she doesn’t need blood right now, being parents of a child with a blood disorder has made us realize how important it is to donate blood,” Richelle said in a statement. “Whether it’s blood or plasma, there’s always someone who needs it. Blood not only saves lives, but it also helps some individuals live relatively normal lives.”

Thanks to an outpouring of love and support from a network of friends and family and a campaign of education and awareness on social media, there are only a few spots left for the blood drive.

“The message is to not just to fill spots in our blood drive but to encourage people to donate if they can because they can save someone’s life, or make it possible for someone like my daughter to live a relatively normal life,” Richelle said. “There is a never ending need for blood donations.”

To learn more about donation eligibility, ways to donate and much more, visit blood.ca.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassizchilliwack

Previous story
Group bikes to Revelstoke to fight cystic fibrosis
Next story
Pieces of Civic Arena reclaimed for new Vernon park

Just Posted

Painted turtles can be found in Revelstoke near Williamson Lake and the airport. (Beverley Harding photo)
Slow down for turtles Revelstoke

Painted turtles are blue-listed, meaning it’s vulnerable

Nakusp and Area Community Forest intends to do selective logging on Box Mountain as part of wildfire mitigation work. Photo: Nakusp and Area Community Forest
LETTER: Save Box Mountain in Nakusp from logging

The mountain has been under threat before and it’s time to save it again, said the letter

A view of Revelstoke from Nels Knickers at Mt. Revelstoke National Park. (Review file photo)
No new COVID-19 cases for Revelstoke

Approximately 81 per cent of adults above the age of 18 have at least one dose of a vaccine

National Indigenous Peoples Day is June 21 in Canada. (Government of Canada photo)
Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society acknowledges Indigenous Peoples Day

June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

A home on Cameo Drive sustained major damage due to an early morning fire Monday, June 21. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Fire sparked during Vernon home renovation

Heavy black smoke from Cameo Drive home, no one inside

The new Civic Memorial Park will incorporate pieces of the 80-year-old arena it replaces. (Artists rendering)
Pieces of Civic Arena reclaimed for new Vernon park

City centre space to incorporate wood from the historic arena

Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel speaks to the Sacred Hearts Catholic Church burning down early Monday morning, June 21, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Community ‘angry and hurting’ but Penticton band chief doesn’t condone burning of church

Both Catholic church fires are deemed suspicious, says RCMP

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

By protesting uninvited in First Nations’ territories, conservationists are acting in a neocolonial or paternalistic manner, says Huu-ay-aht Chief Robert Dennis. Photo by Heather Thomson
A closer look: do Vancouver Island First Nations support the war in the woods?

First Nations/environmentalist old growth alliance uneasy, if it exists at all

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to three incidents involving women concerned for their own safety between June 13 and 17, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP respond to concerns about women being watched, followed

In one of three incidents a woman was invited into a vehicle but declined

A blood drive in support of 1-year-old Rielynn Gormley of Agassiz is scheduled for Monday, June 28 at Tzeachten First Nation Community Hall in Chilliwack. Rielynn lives with type 3 von Willebrand disease, which makes it difficult for her to stop bleeding. (Screenshot/Canadian Blood Services)
Upcoming blood drive in honour of Fraser Valley toddler with rare blood condition

The Gormley family has organized a blood drive in Chilliwack on June 28

Traffic will be diverted through Radium along highways 93 and 95 as a part of the closures. (Claire Palmer photo)
Extended closures to Trans-Canada Highway announced east of Golden this fall

It’s the second round of extended closures as a part of Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project

Most Read