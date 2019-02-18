Upcoming Revelstoke community events for Feb. 20-27

To have your event featured in this story submit the details to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Modern Jive

Tuesdays 7 p.m.

Dance studio at Community Centre

$10 drop in

Modern jive is a strange jumble of a bunch of different dance styles including salsa, swing and many more. It is one of the easiest types of dance to learn and can be danced to nearly any music.

The classes are going to be run on a casual basis, no block sessions. You don’t need to bring a partner because everyone will rotate during the class so we can all get to know each other and have a bit of a social atmosphere. The classes will last for 1 hour then we have some time for a bit of social practice and freestyle until 9 p.m.

Free Meditations

Wednesdays, 7:30 -8 a.m.

Balu Yoga

Sadhana/Meditation

“Practicing meditation on a regular basis is like wiping the dust from a mirror every day. In a clean mirror you can see yourself clearly. Similarly, in the clean mind the Self is seen.” Baba Hari Dass

Learn to empty the mind to come back to Self. Through easy and accessible practices known as Sadhana or spiritual practice, you’ll be guided in various Pranayama (breathing techniques), Pratyahara (withdrawing the mind from the senses), Dharana (one-pointedness) and Dhyana (deep concentration) exercises. No experience required and all are welcome.

Women’s Drop In Hockey

Wednesdays, 8:25-9:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Forum

$10

Come lace up your skates for women’s drop in hockey. They have extra gear to help get you started!

Craft Club

Fridays, weekly, 12 p.m.

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

Upstairs at the Museum. Bring your knitting, crochet, embroidery, beading, colouring, sketching, or any other craft and join us for an hour or so.

Pasta Feed

Fridays, weekly, 6 p.m.

Eternal Riders Hall

Pasta Feed Fridays! Free and Delicious! 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 622 West second street (Eternal Riders Hall). Put on by churches who want you fed.

Startup Bootcamp

Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m.

Regent Hotel

StartUp Revelstoke is working hard to create an environment and culture for entrepreneurial growth and success.

Through this event we aim to build awareness around the expertise available locally to help startups launch and grow their ventures. Featuring: keynote presentation by Josh McLafferty from Monashee Spirits, followed by presentations from local professionals.

Heritage Day

Feb. 23, 10 a.m.

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

10 a.m. – Downtown walking tour. Meet at the museum. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Open House at the museum. Look up the history of your heritage home or building. 3 p.m. – Heritage slide show and talk.

Death Cafe

Feb. 25, 7 p.m.

Dose

All are welcome to join in this social conversation about death and life. Please bring your own mug.

Brown Bag History

Feb. 26, 12:15 p.m.

$8

Incorporation of Revelstoke on March 1, 1899. Coffee, tea, and cookies will be served.

Three Identical Strangers

Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

$8

Part of Movies in the Mountains.

New York, 1980. Three complete strangers accidentally discover that they are identical triplets, separated at birth. Their joyous reunion catapults the 19-year-old brothers to international fame, but it also reveals an extraordinary and disturbing secret with an indeterminate number of victims at play.

Ballet

March 3, 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

$12

Alice in Wonderland by Just for Kicks Dance Studio.