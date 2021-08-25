UPDATE: Mexican rescue dog back home with family after 3 days lost in Penticton

Kristi and Rusty Laforest with Sombra who was lost in Penticton near Township 7 wineries after following the wrong biking group up Campbell Mountain on Sunday, Aug. 22. (Submitted) Kristi Laforest gets happy kisses from Sombra who is back home after three days of being lost in Penticton. (Facebook) Kristi Laforest with her loved dog Sombra who is lost in Penticton near Township 7 wineries after following the wrong biking group up Campbell Mountain on Sunday, Aug. 22. (Submitted)

After three days of adventure through Penticton, Sombra, the Mexican rescue dog is back home with her family.

Rusty and Kristi Laforest were desperately searching for their loved rescue dog who got lost while they were biking the Campbell Mountain trails in Penticton Sunday, Aug. 22.

“She was separated from us at 11 a.m. She followed the wrong group of mountain bikers and was turned around on the trails,” said Rusty on Monday.

“Without the amazing people of Penticton, Facebook and this group we would not have been able to track her down,” said Rusty on Wednesday with Sombra by his side.

“Kristi and I are enjoying some quality time in the orchard with our little Mexican double rescue,” he added.

Sombra was sighted on Monday near Misconduct and Three Sisters wineries. She had also been spotted near Penticton creek, and on the Campbell Mountain trails prior to the latest sighting.

The Laforests live in Okanagan Falls. This was their first-time mountain biking the trails at Campbell Mountain but they say their dog is familiar with the Carmi area and has been out in the Naramata trails.

Sombra, a young female mixed dog, was living as a street dog in Mexico when the Laforests found her at five months old.

She’s been a family member ever since going on lots of adventures.

A Facebook page has been created to help find Sombra. Click here to see the page.

“We’ve been warned to not have anyone call out to her or try to approach her – but rather only to contact us so we can very slowly and safely rescue her.”

Several people have spotted Sombra and attempted to rescue her, only for her to run away from them.

