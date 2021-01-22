Vernon’s Ellison Provincial Park has everything the outdoor enthusiast could wish for. (Ribbons of Green photo)

Vernon’s Ellison Provincial Park has everything the outdoor enthusiast could wish for. (Ribbons of Green photo)

Upgrades trail in for Okanagan campgrounds

Bear Creek and Ellison improvements underway

Improvements to Ellison and Bear Creek parks are on track to help boost B.C.’s infrastructure and get people back to work.

The province is investing $5 million for infrastructure projects in 24 provincial parks, including Wasa Lake, Syringa, Kokanee Creek, Bear Creek and Ellison parks.

“We have heard the call for greater access to the outdoors to promote health and well-being during COVID-19. These meaningful projects create jobs to address those needs as part of our support for B.C. communities,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Investing in provincial parks also protects sensitive ecosystems, supports our climate change goals and makes parks more accessible for everyone to enjoy.”

Located on the west side of Okanagan Lake near Kelowna, Bear Creek Park is a popular camping destination where visitors can relax on sandy beaches, explore hiking trails and view a picturesque canyon. To enhance visitor experience, electrical services are being added to another 35 campsites in the park campground. Twenty-one electrical sites were added in 2018.

At Ellison Park near Vernon, another popular camping destination, the campground entrance road, campground loop roads and day-use parking area are being repaved to replace the patchwork of seal coat and asphalt patches.

“We have seen how parks play a huge role in our lives when it comes to bringing families, friends and communities together,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “British Columbians have pride in their provincial parks, and these upgrades to Ellison Park, along with other provincial parks in the Okanagan, ensure we can all access to these beautiful natural spaces.”

New accessible pit toilets and a mobi-mat, which improves accessibility for wheelchairs over loose or low traction surfaces, are being added to Kokanee Creek Park. Located east of Nelson, the park is known for its sandy beaches, hiking trails and three campgrounds. Upgrades are being made to the drinking water system at Wasa Lake Park north of Cranbrook and Syringa Park near Castlegar.

Other infrastructure projects throughout the province include upgrades to water systems, parking lots, multi-use trails, campground facilities, backcountry facilities and accessibility improvements. Electric vehicle charging stations will be added to some day-use areas in northwest B.C. The projects are scheduled for completion in the spring.

This announcement is part of B.C.’s $10-billion COVID-19 response, which includes StrongerBC, a plan that protects people’s health and livelihoods while supporting businesses and communities.

READ MORE: First Indigenous territory recognition made in Lake Country

READ MORE: Relief funds keep Okanagan in the game

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CampingOutdoor Hobbies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
General public shouldn’t expect vaccines until fall: Interior Health South Okanagan Similkameen

Just Posted

Revelstoke Search and Rescue is one of the busiest teams in B.C. (Submitted)
Busy day for Revelstoke SAR with 3 rescue calls on Boulder Mountain

The organisation is reminding people to dail it back and play safe

Revelstoke competing last year in Mont St Anne, Quebec. (Submitted)
Revelstoke Nordic skiers head to Finland for World Championships

It’s the first race of the season for the Canadian athletes

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons. File photo.
MP Morrison calls Keystone XL permit cancellation ‘devastating news’

Kootenay-Columbia MP reacts to the Conservative Party’s removal of a controversial Ontario MP

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
95 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, two deaths

Another member of Vernon’s Noric House has passed

North-West Mounted Police barracks at the top of Douglas Street hill, 1885. The man seated at the front was (Colonel Sam Steele. Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 856)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 21

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Jan. 24, 1891 An accident occurred at… Continue reading

(Pixabay photo)
Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines of the week

In case you missed it, here’s what made waves throughout the week

Administrative headquarters for the Regional District of Central Okanagan in Kelowna. (File photo)
Tempers fly over a pricey picnic shelter in the North Westside

Lack of detail on $121,000 shelter expenditure further incites self-govenance wishes

Big White Village on Dec. 16. (Big White photo)
11 more COVID-19 cases linked to Big White cluster

Interior Health provided an update on the cluster on Friday

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital surgical unit

Despite 6 South being a surgical unit, RIH said surgeries are continuing at the hospital

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to each B.C. health region, to Jan. 20, 2021. Island Health in blue, Northern Health green, Interior Health orange, Vancouver Coastal in red and Fraser Health in purple. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays stable with 508 cases Friday

Vaccine delivered to more than 110,000 high-risk people

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘It’s incredibly upsetting’: Kelowna health care worker demands WestJet ticket refund

Kelowna woman has been waiting almost a year for a refund on her Kelowna to Edmonton flight

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The District of Saanich’s communications team decided to take part in a viral trend on Thursday and photoshopped U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders into a staff meeting photo. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Bernie Sanders makes guest appearance municipal staff meeting in B.C.

Vancouver Island firefighters jump on viral trend of photoshopped U.S. senator

After a Vernon resident tried to domesticate a pair of gopher snakes, BC Conservation Service reminded that it is against the law to keep wild animals in one’s possession. (Yuval Levy/Unsplash)
Wild gopher snakes aren’t pets: Vernon conservation officer

After resident kept two gopher snakes in his home, conservation reminds it’s illegal to domesticate wildlife

Most Read