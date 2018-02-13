Leilani Graham with Papa John’s Pizza and Beacon the Beaver with Visit Our Okanagan get in some dancing during the Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon Carnival puts wrap on ‘wonder’-ful event

58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival – Carnival in Wonderland – a hit with attendees

It wasn’t strange for Vernon Winter Carnival chairperson Deb White to see a Mad Hatter, an Alice or an Ice Princess strolling through the streets of the city.

Such was the success of the 58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival – Carnival in Wonderland – which wrapped Sunday.

“It was amazing,” said White. “From beginning to end, the energy throughout the city was at a high for everything.

“Everyone we have spoken to enjoyed every event they attended. It seems the playful theme was embraced by all who attended the events.”

Traditional events such as Suds and Cider, Irish Pub Night, Proclamation, and, of course, the annual Winter Carnival parade, were well attended.

“The parade stood out for me as the costumes were amazing,” said White. “The amount of time that people put into their floats, the designs, the preparation. It was wonderful to see the city enjoying Carnival this year.”

New events were also a big hit, including the Parka Party at Predator Ridge, and Lego Build and Launch.

“I’m certain you’ll see all the new events back next year,” said White. “There was something for every age group to partake in.”

The Carnival board of directors is currently taking suggestions for next year’s theme.

If you have an idea for a theme, e-mail info@vernonwintercarnival.com, Facebook message us, or drop your suggestion off at the Carnival office on 35th Avenue at the Vernon Recreation Centre complex.

White was grateful for the support shown by the entire region.

“Thank you everyone in the North Okanagan for making Vernon Winter Carnival so amazing,” she said. “Without you, and the support of our sponsors and our incredible volunteers, Carnival would not be celebrating 58 years.

“The board of directors looks forward to seeing you at the 59th Annual Vernon Winter Carnival.”

The annual Vernon Winter Carnival parade was among the popular events of the Carnival in Wonderland, the 58th annual Winter Carnival which ended Sunday. (Morning Star file photo)

