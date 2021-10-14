Vernon company draws up Orange Shirt Day contest

Vernon-based Tolko Industries Ltd. has again partnered with the Orange Shirt Society for an annual art contest. (Tolko photo)

Vernon-based Tolko Industries Ltd. and the Orange Shirt Society have again teamed up for the society’s annual Orange Shirt Day art contest.

The society holds a contest each year, open to all Kindergarten to Grade 12 students across Canada in which the winning entry becomes the official Orange Shirt Day design for that year. The winner will receive $200 and an in-person visit with founder Phyllis Webstad on Orange Shirt Day if travel is deemed safe.

“Kukstemcw, thank you, Tolko for sponsoring our annual orange shirt art contest,” said Webstad. “Because of our partnership with Tolko, I am excited that I can now meet the winner on Orange Shirt Day every year.”

Jerome Beauchamp, Orange Shirt Society president said, “Tolko’s contribution to the T-shirt contest is outstanding and telling of their commitment to Indigenous communities, supporting education about residential school impacts, and the belief that ‘Every Child Matters.’”

“We are honoured to be able to continue our support to the Orange Shirt Society in sharing this message with youth, and all Canadians, as we make the journey together on Indigenous reconciliation,” said Bob Fleet, vice-president of environment and forestry, Tolko Industries.

The 2022 contest is now open, and entries must be received by 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

For contest rules and entry form, visit www.orangeshirtday.org.

