Sun-FM radio personalities Betty Selin and April Lynn. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vernon Have a Heart Radiothon returned

The fundraiser received $57,060.70 Thursday for VJH maternity ward.

The 16th annual Have a Heart Radiothon is took place at the Village Green Shopping Centre Thursday.

The Morning Star caught up with Sun-FM radio personalities Betty Selin and April Lynn around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to find out how the event was going.

The fundraiser began at 6 a.m. and ran until 6 p.m.

WATCH:

This year’s goal was to raise funds to support maternal child care by purchasing new and replacing outdated equipment to care for newborns and their moms. Some of the currently used equipment hasn’t been replaced in more than 20 years. The station will be raising funds for: two newborn isolettes, one transcutaneous bilimeter, and 12 baby bassinettes.

The 2019 Radiothon raised $57,060.70.

fb post embed

Since 2004, Sun FM Have a Heart Radiothon has raised $766,773 for children at VJH. In 2018, the fundraiser raised $94,000, which was used to create the first Pediatric Oncology room at VJH. Doors open this June.

Related: Vernon radio station shows heart for VJH maternity ward

Related: Radiothon back for more

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Okanagan school bus driver fondly remembered

Just Posted

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow in the Shuswap

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers expected

High 13 degrees

Immunization rates in Revelstoke substantially below provincial average

Rates are on the decline across the country

Coming together in Lake Country for Wounded Warriors Day

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park teams with the Okanagan Chain Gang to raise money for WWC

City of Revelstoke launches survey on communication

The results will be incorporated into the upcoming communication strategy

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

Signs of doomed marriages, according to wedding photographers

How does your wedding hold up?

Be wary of robot emotions; ‘simulated love is never love’

Research has shown that people have a tendency to project human traits onto robots

Osprey camera goes live in the South Okanagan

Ospreys are flying back to nest in Osoyoos for the summer

Kelowna bike share services up in the air

DropBike may not return to Kelowna, but other services are knocking at the door

Fighting for charity with local boxing club

“Three round heroes” returns to Kelowna’ Los Gatos Locos

Vernon Have a Heart Radiothon returned

The fundraiser received $57,060.70 Thursday for VJH maternity ward.

Foodie Friday: Hero Burger and salad at Burger 55

Owner/operator Ronald Bee serves up his favourite burger to make at the Penticton eatery

One million recyclable bottles ‘lost’ daily in B.C., foundation says

387 million beverage containers didn’t make it back into the province’s regulated deposit refund system in 2017

Most Read