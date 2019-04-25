Sun-FM radio personalities Betty Selin and April Lynn. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vernon Have a Heart Radiothon returns

Donations, which will be given to the VJH Maternity Ward, are being accepted until 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

The 16th annual Have a Heart Radiothon is taking place at Village Green Shopping Centre.

The Morning Star caught up with Sun-FM radio personalities Betty Selin and April Lynn around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to find out how the event was going.

WATCH:

The fundraiser began at 6 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Thursday.

This year’s goal is to raise funds to support maternal child care by purchasing new and replacing outdated equipment to care for newborns and their moms. Some of the currently used equipment hasn’t been replaced in more than 20 years. The station will be raising funds for: two newborn isolettes, one transcutaneous bilimeter, and 12 baby bassinettes.

Donations can be dropped off in person at the main door of the Village Green Centre (6 a.m. to 6 .p.m), pledged by Visa or MasterCard by calling 250-549-1057 or donate online at www.vjhfoundation.org.

Since 2004, Sun FM Have a Heart Radiothon has raised $766,773 for children at VJH.

Related: Vernon radio station shows heart for VJH maternity ward

Related: Radiothon back for more

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
VIDEO: Large dust devil swirls through downtown Chase
Next story
Workshop digs up water wise gardens

Just Posted

Immunization rates in Revelstoke substantially below provincial average

Rates are on the decline across the country

City of Revelstoke launches survey on communication

The results will be incorporated into the upcoming communication strategy

Portion of Highway 1 to be resurfaced east of Revelstoke this summer

Highway 1 will be resurfaced between Revelstoke Park East Gate and Glacier… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High 13 degrees

Kinbasket Reservoir near record low levels last week

Earlier this month the Kinbasket Reservoir reached a low point of 714… Continue reading

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

Okanagan city caps downtown cannabis retail applications

Four currently approved, two more coming, moratorium in place, reviewed after 12 months

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

Helevorn comes to Kelowna on first Canadian tour

The Spaniards will bring their brand of doom metal to Kelowna May 11

Summerland auxiliary raised $1M for hospital tower

Funds came from sales at Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop

Eagle’s nest receives reno after Chase grass fire

BC Hydro used to dealing with osprey nests, not so much with bald eagles

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

Most Read