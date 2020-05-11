The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s newest recruit is Nelly, a four-legged member who hails from Innisfail, Alta. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP - photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP recruit brings enthusiasm

Nelly joins the force as a police service dog, hailing from Innisfail, Alta.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s newest recruit is furry and ready to jump into work with all four legs.

Nelly is a police service dog who comes to the local detachment from Innisfail, Alta., full of spunk and enthusiasm.

“We are excited to see her grow throughout her time here at the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP,” said the local constabulary on its Facebook page. “Please join us in welcoming Nelly.”

