See the ‘best bits’ of Saturday’s storm

Lightning strikes over Vernon Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon was treated to a light show Saturday and residents were quick to capture the epic moments on camera.

A highlight reel of the May 30 thunder storm was compiled by local videographer Francois Arseneault.

The three-minute video posted to CanadaMotorSports / Reel Life’s YouTube channel captured all the “best bits.”

Meanwhile, in Coldstream, Lesia Payne captured shots of the storm from her deck.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Okanagan residents capture epic lightning show

READ MORE: Rare footage of Vernon Army Camp, 1956, uncovered

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather