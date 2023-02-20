Vernon’s Cobs Bread doughnating to HOPE Outreach

The annual fundraising event gets going on Mar. 1

A portion of sales from hot cross buns on Apr. 1 will go towards the HOPE Outreach Center. (HOPE Outreach- Facebook)

Cobs Bakery on Anderson Way will be baking up dough, in an effort to raise some dough for the HOPE Outreach Center.

On Mar. 1, Cobs’ annual doughnation fundraiser will commence, with donations being accepted from customers.

Funds will go towards the HOPE Outreach in Vernon, who’s mission is to provide nighttime outreach for women experiencing homelessness in the Okanagan. The Outreach Center also provides full training to a Narcan team, along with providing women with supply bags like snacks, warm clothing, harm reduction and hygiene items.

Cobs Bread will also have their annual hot cross buns day, on Saturday, Apr. 1, where $2 from every sale of a six-pack of buns will go towards the Outreach Center.

The bakery is open from 6 a.m- 7 p.m. seven days a week, and donations will be accepted at any time between Mar. 1 and Apr. 1.

To learn more about what the Hope Outreach Center does, you can visit their Facebook page @hopeoutreachokn.

READ MORE: 2 Vernon organizations recipients of BC Gaming Grants

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

charityDonationHope