VIDEO: Bakers find inspiration in the news

Summerland Bakers’ Club potluck featured recipes inspired by news items

While food is sometimes in the news, members of the Summerland Bakers’ Club put the news in the food.

The baking club’s last potluck, on May 16, was held at the Summerland Review.

READ ALSO: A gathering of bakers

The theme of the potluck was Inspired by the News.

Sophia Jackson of the Summerland Bakers’ Club said the club holds a potluck each month, with a different theme each time.

The May theme could include recipes from celebrity chefs, food-based topics in news headlines, recipes published in newspapers or supplements in the past or recipes inspired by trends and current events.

Members of the baking club, along with Summerland Review staff, participated in the event.

