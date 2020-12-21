Christmas displays are getting more and more impressive in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

VIDEO: Check out Vernon’s Christmas lights display from home

Photos of approximately 20 homes turned into a video for all to enjoy

You don’t even have to leave the comfort of your home to take in a tour of Vernon’s best dressed Christmas displays.

Resident Gordon Cole has made a video with photos of approximately 20 homes. The homes are part of Vernon Realtor John Christmas’ annual list (available at johnchristmaseveryday.com).

Cole’s 20th Avenue home made John Christmas’ list of best decorated homes.

While his display is impressive, his efforts to put together the video are greatly appreciated.

“This is especially great for those persons who can’t get out to observe the lights,” Rose Pembleton-Carson said in a comment on the video, posted on the Hell Yeah Vernon Facebook group. “It seems more people are decorating this year, could it be because of COVID or the milder weather, who cares…..it’s great. Thanks.”

Cole’s display has even caught the attention of a neighbour, who wants to use it for a prank film with his film crew.

“They’re going to pretend to steal my decorations and I will be chasing the guys down the street with my RC truck. it will be funny and amazing,” said Cole.

Addresses on Christmas’ tour include:

  • 7156 Lakeridge Drive
  • 7043 Amber Drive
  • 7966 Okanagan Landing Road
  • 6974 Longacre Drive
  • 5769 Teal Drive
  • 2205 Canary Place
  • 5617 South Vernon Drive
  • 1500 43rd Street
  • 1409 43rd Street
  • 4416 Bellevue Drive
  • 4504 Valleyview Place
  • 3408 20th Avenue
  • 2002 30th Avenue
  • 1104 29th Avenue
  • 3904 25 Street
  • 1104 29th Avenue
  • 4188 East Vernon Road
  • 5100 Dixon Dam Road
  • 1430 Copper Mountain Court
  • 5026 Silverstar Road (best viewed going up Silverstar)
  • 7435 L&A Road
  • 6439 Blue Jay Road
  • 8902 Eastside Road
  • 1406 28th Avenue
  • 30 Midland Drive
  • 1206 43rd Avenue

READ MORE: Christmas lights tour mapped out by Vernon realtor

Christmas

