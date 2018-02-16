VIDEO: Couples tie the knot on top of Mount Mackenzie

Free weddings and vow renewals offered by Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Valentine’s Day

A Revelstoke couple was among the dozen or so to tie the knot in the ultimate Revelstoke fashion – at the top of the gondola on Mount Mackenzie.

Zara Carnie and Kyle Boaz were married at the top of Revelation Gondola on Feb. 14, one of 15 couples to do so.

“It’s beautiful,” said Carnie as she and Boaz waited for their turn to stand before Patti Matsushita, who led the ceremonies.

“It’s a cheap, fun way to get the mountain views,” said Boaz. “I think it’s really great that they do this.”

As part of Valentine’s Day events, Revelstoke Mountain Resort offered free weddings and vow renewals for those interested.

This year was their busiest event to date with 15 couples getting married and four who renewed their vows.

Rana Nelson and Kurt Grabinsky are celebrating their 20th anniversary in March. They hit the slopes before they renewed their vows and planned to continue skiing after.

Debbie and Jon Galbraith, who have been married for 25 years also renewed their vows.

Attire varied from couple to couple as they stood in front of Matsushita.

Some wore their ski helmets and boots, their partner’s face reflected in goggles. Others wore formal attire. One bride braved the sub-zero temperature wearing a sleeveless open back dress.

Each couple was offered champagne and cupcakes as their ceremony ended.

When it was Carnie and Boaz’s turn, a friend Skyped Carnie’s family back in Scotland.

After their ceremony, they went back down the Gondola to celebrate their marriage at the restaurant where they had their first date: the Rockford Grill.

Local photographer Keri Knapp snaps photos of couples during their vow renewals and weddings at the top of Mount Mackenzie. Revelstoke Mountain Resort was offering free weddings and vow renewals to celebrate Valentine’s Day. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

A whisky jack lands atop a post decorated for Valentine’s Day. Revelstoke Mountain Resort was offering free weddings and vow renewals to celebrate Valentine’s Day. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Sunshine and Patrick Libot renew their vows on top of Mount Mackenzie on Feb. 14. Revelstoke Mountain Resort was offering free weddings and vow renewals to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Libots have been married for five years. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Bergy Stoer walks down the aisle on top of Mount Mackenzie on Feb. 14. Revelstoke Mountain Resort was offering free weddings and vow renewals to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Stoer tied the knot with Joshua Kuyten as their friends and family watched nearby. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Bergy Stoer and Joshua Kuyten get married on top of Mount Mackenzie on Feb. 14. Revelstoke Mountain Resort was offering free weddings and vow renewals to celebrate Valentine’s Day. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Debbie and Jon Galbraith renewed their vows on top of Mount Mackenzie on Feb. 14. Revelstoke Mountain Resort was offering free weddings and vow renewals to celebrate Valentine’s Day. They’ve been married 25 years. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Zara Carnie and Kyle Boaz tie the knot at the top of Mount Mackenzie on Feb. 14. Revelstoke Mountain Resort was offering free weddings and vow renewals to celebrate Valentine’s Day. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)