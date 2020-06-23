Video: Sparking downed power line in Revelstoke

The incident occurred June 22. There were no injuries.

A power line came down in Revelstoke on June 22.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Connaught Ave in the downtown core, near Summit Cannabis. BC Hydro said the line was briefly live until power was shut off.

Witnesses said when the line fell, it sounded like a “firework”. There was sparking, which lead to the surrounding grass catching on fire.

Revelstoke RCMP also attended the incident.

BC Hydro said they are investigating. They also want to remind people to stay at least 10 metres or the length of a city bus away from downed power lines and call 911.

Power has since been restored.

A BC Hydro survey from 2019 found almost 20 per cent of British Columbians do not know how to tell if a downed power line is live. While the recent down power line in Revelstoke did spark, it isn’t always the case.

The company said every downed power line should be treated as an emergency and considered live, even if it isn’t smoking, sparking or making a buzzing sound.

