VIDEO: How to fold your LUNA lapel before LUNA REIMAGINED this weekend

Revelstoke Review editor Jocelyn Doll teaches how to fold your LUNA owl

Spruce up your look at LUNA REIMAGINED this weekend with the Revelstoke Review’s LUNA lapel in this weeks edition of the paper.

Check out our video to see Revelstoke Review editor Jocelyn Doll put together her LUNA lapel and hear a preview of the artists performing at the event: ‘Let Yourself Go’ by The Myrtle Sisters.

READ MORE: LUNA REIMAGINED coming up this weekend

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, LUNA REIMAGINED will feature the reveal of six new art pieces, rather than the art festival that takes over several blocks of downtown Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s leading art festival creates safe space for residents to view

LUNA REIMAGINED offers a platform for local artists and performers to display their work and build their platform right here in Revelstoke.

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtLuna Art FestivalRevelstoke