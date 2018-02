This week sat down with the executive director of the Revelstoke Railway Museum to chat about business car #4

There’s loads to do at the Revelstoke Railway Museum, and even more to learn.

This week we sat down with Laura Young, the executive director there to chat about one of their railcars on display.

Business car #4 was built in 1929, and has been part of the museum’s collection since it opened. In 1963 it became a business car for CP employees, and was used by the Division Superintendent of Revelstoke until it was retired in 1992.