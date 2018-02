In advance of Carousel of Nations, we sat down with the Revelstoke Museum and Archives to chat about Revelstoke’s Italian community

Cathy English, the curator of the Revelstoke Museum and Archives, talks about Revelstoke’s Italian community. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

This weekend will see Carousel of Nation’s take place at the Community Centre. The annual event celebrates the multi-cultural fabric of our small town.

In advance we sat down with Cathy English, the curator of the Revelstoke Museum and Archives, to chat about the history of Revelstoke’s Italian community.

The following video is our first museum minute, which we will be a new weekly video series we will be offering.