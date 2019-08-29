VIDEO: Revelstoke balloon artist does it to make people smile

10-year-old donates part of her proceeds to the food bank

There’s a long line behind a small table at one of the Revelstoke farmers’ markets where a 10-year-old ties balloon.

Ainsley Renyard only learned how to balloon tie last June from YouTube, yet it soon became a summer job.

Most Saturdays, Renyard can be found at the farmers’ market taking requests. Kids ask for wiener dogs, giraffes and her most popular item – a hair flower.

“She’s always been artsy,” said her mom, Crystal Davis.

Renyard sells the balloons by donation. Even if someone does not have money, that’s okay. She’ll make something for free.

“I like making people smile,” she said.

Part of the money from balloon sales, Renyard donates to the food bank. Last week, she donated $70 worth of food and both grocery stores, Save-On-Foods and Southside agreed to match her donations.

“I want to try to help because there are lots of people who need help,” Renyard said.

“No one should ever have to feel sad because they are hungry.”

Renyard had a booth at Railway Days. Here, she is making a sword. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Renyard also volunteers at the Revelstoke Railway Museum and last week, started at Community Connections.

In the past, Renyard has struggled in school. However, since learning how to balloon tie, Davis said her daughter has become more confident.

“She’s totally come out of her shell. She’ll go up to anyone and ask if they want a balloon.”

Renyard had a booth at the Salmon Arm Children’s Festival, went to the Sunshine Festival in Vernon and sold balloons during Railway Days at Revelstoke Railways Museum. She also goes to local campgrounds and can be hired for birthday parties.

She has become so busy, Renyard has taught her mom.

“I’m her helper,” said Davis and she gives her daughter a little nudge. Renyard giggles.

If there’s a long line, sometimes Renyard’s seven-year-old brother entertains with magic tricks.

“We’re like a family circus,” Davis said with a laugh.

If interested, Renyard can be hired for parties and events by contacting Davis at 250-814-7522.

