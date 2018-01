North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society takes to the skies New Year’s Day

North Okanagan Hot Air Balloo pilots prepare for take off for the society’s New Year’s Day flight. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Soaring, several thousand feet above the ground.

That’s how the North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society chose to celebrate the New Year as they took flight this afternoon.

The flights coincided with the society’s New Year’s Day get together, which took place at 10 a.m. at the Village Green Hotel parking lot.

For more information about NOHABS and their upcoming events, visit their Facebook page.

