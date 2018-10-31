HALLOWEEN DISPLAY Janice Blackie-Goodine shows a portion of her Trout Creek yard, decorated for Halloween. Each year, Blackie-Goodine sets out an elaborate display, including skeletons, witches, tombstones and other items. Much of the display came from motion picture props. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

VIDEO: Spooky house creeps out Okanagan

Summerland Halloween display features movie props and body parts

The Halloween display at Janice Blackie-Goodine’s home in Trout Creek is elaborate and spooky.

Blackie-Goodine, a motion picture set designer, has plenty of movie props she uses in her annual display.

These include tombstones, signs and even a few body parts which were used in the 2008 war movie Passchendaele.

“They’re a little bit creepy, but I didn’t want them to go to waste after someone had put so much time in to making them,” she said.

The display takes around a week and a half to assemble, and Blackie-Goodine changes it from year to year.

The effect of the large-scale display can be intimidating, she added.

“Some people are a little bit timid about coming in at night,” she said. “Some of the kids are a little bit nervous.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, November 4, 1893 The new CPR time… Continue reading

Courthouse steps protest leads Sagmoen bail hearing in Vernon

Expected to conclude Nov. 1

Revelstoke Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie campaign raises $2,200 for food bank

The Smile Cookie campaign highlights not just the power of a smile,… Continue reading

The history of Halloween in Revelstoke

Halloween is widely celebrated in Revelstoke now, by both adults and children,… Continue reading

Revelstoke RCMP’s Halloween Safety Tips

With Halloween only one day away the Revelstoke RCMP would like to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Spooky house

Summerland Halloween display features movie props and body parts

Salmon Arm and Neskonlith partner for wildfire protection funding

Joint applications first step in community-to-community approach to reduce fire risk

Case of slain Kelowna woman grows cold

Police have no updates on the murder of Russia Nicholson a year after her death

B.C. works to prepare for future wildfire, flood seasons

Fire access roads, water storage part of expanded emergency budget

2 ducks caught in beaver trap cause concern for B.C. man

Same man captured images of a skunk caught in a leg-hold trap in the region

Island NDP MP blasts Liberals for failing to overhaul animal protection provisions

MP MacGregor pushed for stronger action after Teddy case in Duncan

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

Most Read