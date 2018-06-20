Charlie Coombs pets K-9 at Read with me and the RCMP. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

VIDEO: Vernon-area students read for rank

RCMP visited JW Inglis on Wednesday as part of the Read with Me and the RCMP program.

RCMP and the B.C. Dragoons visited JW Inglis on Wednesday to celebrate a successful year of Read with Me and the RCMP.

This program was established by Const. Gary McLaughlin in 2009 as a way to promote reading in local schools. JW Inglis in Lumby and Coldstream Elementary Schools participated in the program this year.

Students from Kindergarten to Grade 4 start the school year at the “Constable” rank. They are then “promoted” over the course of the school year through the various RCMP ranks for every 25 books read.

The students that get to the “Commissioner” rank are given a ride to school by an RCMP Member in a police vehicle. At the end of the year, the RCMP attends the school with various vehicles and police equipment. On Wednesday, this included a helicopter that landed on the schoolyard, a tank, a motorcycle, a police boat, a drone and a K-9 police dog. The kids were able to interact with officers and were encouraged to ask questions.

The RCMP were joined by the TAP-V at JW Inglis Elementary in Lumby as a special guest courtesy of the B.C. Dragoons who also actively support local communities.

“This is really a great way to connect with the community in a positive way — especially now,” said Const. McLaughlin as he reflected on the many news stories about police brutality around the world.

The program has been recognized by the Columbia Basin Trust and the North Okanagan Early Years Council as a Champion of Literacy.

“This works and it gets kids reading,” McLaughlin added. “And it’s been the best year we’ve ever done.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

>

@BrieChar
brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Police landed a helicopter in the schoolyard. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

Students at JW Inglis Elementary ask questions of RCMP officers after the success of the 2017-2018 program. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

Previous story
Revelstoke Museum and Archives to host special presentation on Sinixt Nation

Just Posted

Mercury rises in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Temperatures reach about 36 C with humidex in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Revelstoke Columbia River Treaty meeting brings local concerns to the forefront

The government of British Columbia hosted a community meeting surrounding the Columbia… Continue reading

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Human caused fire knocked down in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

A fire broke out on the lower slopes of Mount Revelstoke yesterday… Continue reading

Life-long Revelstokian celebrates 106th birthday

Kay Martin celebrated her 106th birthday on June 20. Martin is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: Vernon-area students read for rank

RCMP visited JW Inglis on Wednesday as part of the Read with Me and the RCMP program.

B.C. man surprised after used needle falls from sky

A Vernon resident said a syringe fell out of the sky and landed at his feet

Liquor review finds issues with B.C. wholesale monopoly

Report calls for ‘conflict of interest’ in system to be fixed

VIDEO: Vernon-area students read for rank

RCMP visited JW Inglis on Wednesday as part of the Read with Me and the RCMP program.

B.C. ‘will be ready’ for marijuana legalization

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says some stores open by Oct. 17

UPDATED: Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Blackmore was found guilty of taking her underage daughter to U.S. to marry church leader

B.C. sets deadline for Indigenous salmon farm consent

All 120 operations will need agreements by 2022, province says

Family of 4 from Oregon believed to be missing in northern B.C.

RCMP, Search and Rescue crews searching area where vehicle was abandoned

Pickle Ball Depot picks up award

Vernon business earns Business Examiner’s Retailer of the Year

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Vernon-area students read for rank

    RCMP visited JW Inglis on Wednesday as part of the Read with Me and the RCMP program.