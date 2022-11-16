Volunteers needed for flu vaccine study in the Okanagan

FILE - This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company’s updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. New booster shots are here and social distancing guidelines are easy but COVID-19 infections aren’t going away anytime soon, experts say. They predict the scourge that’s already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future. (Pfizer via AP, File)

Burdened by talk about the flu and seasonal colds, there could be a way to help with a study into an investigational vaccine for seasonal influenza.

Okanagan Clinical Trials, based in Kelowna, is conducting a study to further establish the safety and efficacy of an influenza vaccine. Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses that circulate globally, said Dr. Kim Christie, president of Okanagan Clinical Trials.

“We are inviting individuals aged 50 and older to take part in this study,” said Christie.

All study-related care may be provided at no cost, and participants are free to leave the study at any time.

For more information regarding tests and procedures or to volunteer for the study, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.

flu seasonOkanagan