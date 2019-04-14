Volunteers needed for Global Greeter program in Revelstoke

Revelstoke’s Tourism Information Centre team is looking for volunteers so they can bring the Global Greeters Network to Revelstoke.

Tourism Revelstoke is looking for volunteers who would like to meet and greet visitors coming to town.

“It’s just like meeting a new friend,” said Tess Hulburd of the Visitor Information Centre.

Visitors will sign up online indicating when they will be visiting and what they are interested in. Volunteers will go online and choose which visitors they would like to meet with, based on interests, knowledge and availability.

“We want to see elders and younger people that lived here their whole life, the best is to get a variety so we can serve different people, different interests,” said Guylaine St-Gelais, manager of the visitor information centre.

The idea is that greeters meet with visitors for an hour or two over coffee and talk about Revelstoke and the surrounding area. The site isn’t to book accomodation and greeters are not guides-there is no exchange of money at all.

“You just have to want to share why you love Revelstoke,” St-Gelais said.

Worried you don’t know enough? That isn’t a problem. Share what you know and direct people to where they can find more information on what you don’t know, such as to the visitor information centre or the museums.

“[The volunteers are] not meant to be a walking encyclopedia, they are meant to be a local,” Hulburd said.

As well as the regular greeters, the team is looking for a volunteer manager who would like to take on administrative duties as well as recruit other volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering you can sign up at revelstoke.greeters.info. If you have questions about the program you can contact Hulburd at 250-837-5345 or by email at events@revelstokechamber.com.

The Global Greeter Network is an international movement with over 200 destinations involved. According to St-Gelais, Revelstoke is the first rural community in Western Canada to sign up for the program.

