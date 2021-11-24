Volunteers recognized with Spirit of Revelstoke Awards

Revealing the new logo for Spirit of Revelstoke by Tammy Gillich. Gillich was presented with a cheque of $500 for her design in 2018. (File photo-Revelstoke Review)

Community Futures Revelstoke has announced the winners of this year’s Spirit of Revelstoke Award.

The award is presented annually to outstanding volunteers who are nominated by the community.

This years winners are:

•Bill Beard

•Micayla Macintosh

• Jaxon Renyard

•Sarah Erikson

• Charlotte Sit

•Bob Dickson

• Emily Wright

•Brendan Macintosh

• Lavina Coburn

•Bill Shuttleworth

• Amal Alsowwan

•Tanya Secord

• Kate Roberts

•Eric Dafoe

• Patrick Edmond

•Tyler Maki

• Sandy Thygesen

•Sab Werner

• Sasha Ruttan

•Garry Resvick

• Nancy Jensen

•Doug Trask

• Chris Bostock

•Inga Anhorn

• Clarke Traverse

•Aaron Orlando

• Francine Lanoie

•Marquie Murphy

• Linda Dickson

•Barb Wadey

If you are interested in volunteering your time, or if you are part of an organization that is in need of volunteers, please visit Community Futures Revelstoke Volunteer Opportunities page for postings and how to post an opportunity.

