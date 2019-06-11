South Canoe Elementary students work with food for the school’s video entry for BCAA Play Here funding. (Michelle Purdon - YouTube)

Votes needed by South Canoe School for BCAA Play Here funding

Outdoor Learning School in the running for $100,000 in kitchen upgrades

South Canoe’s Outdoor Learning School is in the running for BCAA Play Here funding and votes from the public are needed for the win.

On Monday, June 3, BCAA announced South Canoe School is one of six finalists competing for one of three new “play spaces” worth $100,000.

The Outdoor Learning School’s entry is for “The Beehive,” a project that would see substantial renovation and upgrades to the school’s kitchen facility.

“Revitalizing our kitchen will allow us to continue growing our current food programming and work towards our long-term goal of having a garden-to-table school-wide lunch program for students,” states the school’s entry.

“In this journey, there will be opportunity to connect with local farmers, food producers, non-profits, community members and chefs.

“The kitchen will provide opportunity for local community groups and non-profits to run Community Kitchens, canning workshops or after school programs such as Cook It, Try It, Like It or Foodskills for Families.

“It will expand our capacity to have community potlucks. Finally, small-scale food producers will be able to use the space to produce food for the community.”

Along with the top three communities each winning a $100,000 play space, the remaining three finalists will receive cash prizes for their play projects – between $10,000 and $30,000 – made possible by Evo Car Share, created by BCAA.

South Canoe School’s odds of winning one of the top prizes is dependent upon public votes, with voting open until June 23 at www.bcaaplayhere.com.

The final vote rankings will be announced on July 2.

