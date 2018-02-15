Wade Gillespie honoured by fire dept. for 30 years of service

Gillespie says it really wasn’t a big deal - his service was just one small way he could give back

Wade Gillespie received his commendation from assistant chief Dwayne Voykin on Feb. 2. for his volunteer work with the Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services Department. (Facebook/Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services)

Wade Gillespie says it really wasn’t a big deal, but just one way he was able to give back to his community. On Feb. 2, he was honoured for 30 years of volunteer service at the Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service’s annual general meeting.

“It’s just an opportunity where I can help the community,” said Gillespie. “Maybe save some folks some tax dollars.”

However humble, he once ran a pumper for 14 hours. That was during the King Edward fire in 1995.

He called his life of service a “lifestyle,’” and says a lot has changed in 30 years.

What hasn’t, Gillespie says, is the dedication that the fire department has to its mission of protecting and serving Revelstokians. He is proud of the department’s history and record.

“It’s an honour, and a lifestyle after this long,” said Gillespie.”You can’t say enough about the department and the people, it has changed, but not for the worse. I encourage anyone to submit a application and volunteer their time.”

