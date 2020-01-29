Asher and Kyler took their mini-Zamboni from their backyard rink in Vernon to the Vancouver Canucks game against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. (Vancouver Canucks/screenshot)

WATCH: Vernon kids ride homemade Zamboni in Vancouver Canucks game

Video of Asher and Kyler on their backyard rink went viral early last week

A pair of young Vernon brothers took their ice-cleaning services to the big leagues at Monday night’s Vancouver Canucks home game.

Kyler and Asher became internet-famous after their parents shared a video of their mini-Zamboni last week. The video shows the five- and six-year-olds driving their custom-built Zamboni around the backyard rink their parents built for them.

The original video posted to Twitter on Jan. 22 has amassed some 280,000 views. Some Twitter users suggested the boys might be ready for intermission duties at an NHL game.

“Canucks should bring those kids to a game and give them a ride on the real Zamboni!” said Kurtis Jacques, replying to the video posted by the NHL team on Twitter.

The Canucks did Kyler and Asher one better: they invited the boys to Rogers Arena for Monday’s game between the Canucks and the St. Louis Blues, and let them bring their own Zamboni along with them.

“We really like our Zamboni,” Asher tells a Canucks media person in the video. “Our mom built it.”

Kyler says he’s a good driver, but in the interview Asher said his brother has crashed the electric Zamboni “a little bit” on their backyard rink.

