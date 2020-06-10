Weekend pickup truck fire north of Revelstoke

A pickup truck went up in flames this weekend north of Revelstoke.
Revelstoke RCMP said they received a call at 4 p.m. on June 6 of a truck fire, approximately 27 km north on Highway 23.
View this post on Instagram
At approximately 4 p.m on June 6, the Revelstoke RCMP received a call concerning a truck fire on Highway 23N, near Wadey pullout. According to reports, the truck caught fire while driving and was caused by a mechanical issue. The police did not note any injuries. #rcmp #localnews #communitynews #fire #stayinformed #revelstoke
According to reports, the truck caught fire while driving due to a mechanical issue.
The vehicle was a white 2004 Dodge Ram 3500. Police said there was no imminent danger to the surrounding area and the truck completely burned to metal. The police did not note any injuries.
RCMP said no further investigation will occur.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.