Weekend pickup truck fire north of Revelstoke

Police said the fire was due to a mechanical issue

A pickup truck went up in flames this weekend north of Revelstoke.

Revelstoke RCMP said they received a call at 4 p.m. on June 6 of a truck fire, approximately 27 km north on Highway 23.

According to reports, the truck caught fire while driving due to a mechanical issue.

The vehicle was a white 2004 Dodge Ram 3500. Police said there was no imminent danger to the surrounding area and the truck completely burned to metal. The police did not note any injuries.

RCMP said no further investigation will occur.

