Which Okanagan rib sauce will reign supreme?

The Rotary Penticton Ribfest kicks off today at Okanagan Lake Park as South Okanagan media throw down in a barbecue sauce contest.
Penticton Western News editor Kristi Patton and Black Press Creative graphic designer Sarah Tucker put their kitchen skills to the test creating a sauce. Reportedly some other media outlets used professional chefs to create their sauce for them.
The sauces will be judged by the pit bosses at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 29 as part of the opening ceremony.
