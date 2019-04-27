Whippets show speed at new Okanagan location

Whippet Club of British Columbia hosts spring trials

Dogs will test their speed in Lumby this weekend.

The Whippet Club of British Columbia hosts spring trials May 4 and 5 at the new location – The Timber Ridge Trails in Lumby.

“The location is so beautiful up there,” said Christina Berlin, who has long helped organize the local races.

The public is welcome to come watch these speedy breeds, and can bring their own well-behaved dogs on leash.

The best time to see the races is between 10 and 11 a.m., and again at 12:30.

See: Whippet show sure to deliver speed, excitement in Lavington

Breeds taking part in the races are greyhound, ibizan, afghan, basenji, borzoi, Irish wolfhound, deerhound, saluki, Italian greyhound, pharaoh hound, ridgeback and whippets.

“It’s the frist time that Rhodesian ridgebacks can be entered,” said Christina Berlin, who helps organize the races locally. “The CKC does the rules and they decided to get them in and I know there are some around here.”

Anyone with race hounds wishing to enter can do so the morning of the event.

To help with the costs of hosting these events, there will be the Berlin Friend and Family Jam and Jelly sale at the course.

For more information visit www.dogshow.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton’s Downtown Community Market to open soon

Just Posted

Peachland hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker

A hero lives in our midst

Kelowna Sun Devils regroup after home opener

The Sun Devils are back in the diamond for 4-games series at Edith Park starting Saturday

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Winds and clouds

Environement Canada forcasts a glum, cloudy Saturday with showers possibility

RMI funding to continue into the future

The provincial government has stabilized and increased the fund

New playground in Revelstoke

The new set was opened this week at Columbia Park Elementary

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

Summerland Skatepark cost eight times more than previous facility

New skatepark cost $600,000; earlier park in 1996 cost $70,000

Occupant ejected from vehicle in North Okanagan crash

Air ambulance assists in Highway 6 MVI

Whippets show speed at new Okanagan location

Whippet Club of British Columbia hosts spring trials

Grass fire threatens North Okanagan home

A fire broke out just after 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon near Vernon

Penticton’s Downtown Community Market to open soon

Weekly Saturday markets will run from May 4 to Sept. 28

Rural Dividend Grants given to South Okanagan initiatives

Funding for projects in the region comes to $271,544

$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning

Topaz, a German Shepherd, collapsed while out on a run with her owner

Most Read