Wildfire smoke grounds Vernon airplane event

Discover Aviation introduces youth to avaiation with a free plane ride; event will be re-scheduled

Volunteers from the Vernon Flying Club were ready to host its annual Discover Aviation Vernon day Saturday, July 15. But wildfire smoke made it too risky to fly. (Wayne Emde photo)

Young would-be, wanna-be pilots made an important discovery in Vernon over the weekend.

Veteran pilots make wise decisions.

The annual Discover Aviation Vernon event, slated for Saturday, July 15, sees members of the Vernon Flying Club and COPA Flight 65 (Canadian Owners and Pilots Association) taking interested youth aged eight-to-20 for a ride in the pilots’ small airplane to experience the thrill of aviation.

The day was formerly known as COPA For Kids, and this year’s Discover Aviation event was cancelled by pilots because of wildfire smoke, making it unsafe to fly.

“The volunteers were all set up and raring to go,” said pilot Rob McDicken. “There was a lineup at the welcome desk by 7:40 a.m. There were 13 junior aviators, very eager and excited.”

The first group was able to attend Ground School and Safety Briefing.

“It was a bit of a dress rehearsal,” said McDicken, adding the event will be re-scheduled for later in the summer or even the fall.

All spots for the 2023 Discover Aviation Vernon had been reserved.

The club was also helped out on July 15 by pilot volunteers from the Salmon Arm and Kelowna flying clubs

READ MORE: Vernon COPA For Kids program soars

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vernon girls wows country ‘buddy’ Bamford with chorus perfection

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aviationEventsVernonwildfire smoke