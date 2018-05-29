The collective goal for the Pints for Paws fundraiser is $4,000.

Wings helps prevent animal cruelty with June fundraiser

Every pint of Fiji Blond beer sold, $1 of the sales will help protect and enhance the quality of life for local animals.

During the month of June, all Wings restaurants and pubs across British Columbia are spreading their wings to help protect and enhance the quality of life for local animals.

For every pint of Fiji Blond beer, the restaurant’s house brew, sold, $1 of the sales will go directly to local BCSPCA locations in markets where there is a Wings location.

This is the first year Wings will be running the fundraiser, Pints for Paws, in support of the BCSPCA and all 10 BC locations will be participating with hopes to reach a collective goal of $4,000.

The Marketing Team at GoldWings Entertainment Ltd., the parent company for Wings Restaurants & Pubs, hopes Pints for Paws will become an annual fundraising event. The team at GoldWings selected to run this program company-wide for the month of June since there were no other major fundraisers going on for the BCSPCA.

“June is the official start of summer, so why not help prevent animal cruelty by simply having a cold beer on a hot summer day,” said Jeff Perham, Brand & Marketing Manager for GoldWings.

“Everyone who works for Wings or GoldWings is very passionate about giving back to local communities and we are all animal lovers, so it just made sense to reach out to the BCSPCA. We thought about doing the program for only one night, but we wanted to make it as big as possible in hopes to reach our $4,000 goal.”

Participating markets include Abbotsford, Langley, Surrey, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Vancouver, Kelowna, Vernon, Quesnel, and Terrace. For specific store hours and locations, please visit www.greatwings.ca/PintsforPaws

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Society to host symposium
Next story
After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

Just Posted

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Revelstoke Growls and Hugs for May 30

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Trying to go more green

I’m having a minor ‘how can I contribute to saving the world’… Continue reading

Morning Report: Vehicle incident 12 km west on Highway 1

Drive BC is reporting a vehicle incident 12 km west of Revelstoke… Continue reading

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Cigarette causes fire on Lower Mainland Kettle Valley trestle bridge

Ladner Creek Trestle fire one of two wildfires burning in Hope and Fraser Canyon

Car bursts into flames on Kelowna street

A woman and her children escape a car fire in Kelowna

How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Questions raised after federal government agrees to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

Backyard fire-pit tragedy takes life of 13-year-old girl

B.C.’s Grace Peerless dies of complications from burns to upper body

F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman

Kimi Raikkonen is alleging extortion and harassment by a woman who claims he grabbed her breast

Canadian whistler-blower says he did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

Chris Wylie says his work for the bureau had nothing to do with the micro-targeting and psychoanalysis of voters

Canadian hacker sentenced to 5 years for major Yahoo security breach

American investigators say Karim Baratov unwittingly worked for Russian spies

Wings helps prevent animal cruelty with June fundraiser

Every pint of Fiji Blond beer sold, $1 of the sales will help protect and enhance the quality of life for local animals.

Most Read

  • Wings helps prevent animal cruelty with June fundraiser

    Every pint of Fiji Blond beer sold, $1 of the sales will help protect and enhance the quality of life for local animals.

  • Tickets on sale for SilverStar Wine Festival

    Mile high wine festival dinner tickets are on sale now at SilverStar Mountain.