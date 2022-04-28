Winners of the Best of Revelstoke Awards 2022

The Best of Revelstoke Awards. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Best Burger - Big Eddy Pub Best Vegetarian Food - Paramjit’s Kitchen Best Mechanic - Stay Cool Automotive Best School Teacher - Sarah Newton Best Ski Run - Fast Fred’s Best Local Club/Non-Profit - Revelstoke After School Society Best Locally Brewed Beer - Rumpus Beer (Space Nugs) Best Coach - Sam Bergeron Best Coffee - Dose Coffee Best Breakfast - Main Street Cafe Best Wings - Big Eddy Pub Best Poutine - Nico’s Pizzeria Best Pizza - The Village Idiot Best Snowmobiling Area - Boulder Mountain Best Bike Trail - Flow Down Best Store - Fable Book Parlour Best Landlord - Jack and Sandi McKinnon Best Athlete - Meya Musseau Best First Date - Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery Best Photographer - Tom Poole Best Chef - Goldie Sanghera Best Restaurant - Kawakubo Best Cocktail - Monashee Distillery Best Doctor - Dr. Andreas Mostert Best Stall at the Market - Stoke the Fire Best Artist - Zuzana Riha Best Revelstokian - Cathy English Best Hairstylist - Alyssa Sanderson Best Hike - Eva Lake Trail Best Contractor - Parallel Vision Best Musician - May Davis Best Garden - Wild Flight Farms

Revelstoke is a community that is growing and evolving every day. The Best of Revelstoke Awards give Revelstokians an outlet to show their gratitude for the local businesses and people who are stepping up to make our community a better place through hard work, innovation, passion, and creativity.

We tallied over 6500 votes in 32 different categories to determine the winners of this years awards. It was a close race, and the winners of many categories were only separated by a few votes!

Though only the winners will be awarded the title of being ‘The Best’, we would like to acknowledge all those who were nominated for their various contributions to the community and commend them for their service.

Congratulations to the winners, and thank you to everyone who voted!

The winners:

Best Burger – Big Eddy Pub

– Big Eddy Pub Best Vegetarian Food – Paramjit’s Kitchen

– Paramjit’s Kitchen Best Mechanic – Stay Cool Automotive

– Stay Cool Automotive Best School Teacher – Sarah Newton

– Sarah Newton Best Ski Run – Fast Fred’s

– Fast Fred’s Best Local Club/Non-Profit – Revelstoke After School Society

– Revelstoke After School Society Best Locally Brewed Beer – Rumpus Beer (Space Nugs)

– Rumpus Beer (Space Nugs) Best Coach – Sam Bergeron

Sam Bergeron Best Coffee – Dose Coffee

– Dose Coffee Best Breakfast – Main Street Cafe

– Main Street Cafe Best Wings – Big Eddy Pub

– Big Eddy Pub Best Poutine – Nico’s Pizzeria

– Nico’s Pizzeria Best Pizza – The Village Idiot

– The Village Idiot Best Snowmobiling Area – Boulder Mountain

– Boulder Mountain Best Bike Trail – Flow Down

– Flow Down Best Store – Fable Book Parlour

– Fable Book Parlour Best Landlord – Jack and Sandi McKinnon

– Jack and Sandi McKinnon Best Athlete – Meya Musseau

– Meya Musseau Best First Date – Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery

– Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery Best Photographer – Tom Poole

– Tom Poole Best Chef – Goldie Sanghera

– Goldie Sanghera Best Restaurant – Kawakubo

– Kawakubo Best Cocktail – Monashee Distillery

– Monashee Distillery Best Doctor – Dr. Andreas Mostert

Dr. Andreas Mostert Best Stall at the Market – Stoke the Fire

– Stoke the Fire Best Artist – Zuzana Riha

– Zuzana Riha Best Revelstokian – Cathy English

– Cathy English Best Hairstylist – Alyssa Sanderson

– Alyssa Sanderson Best Hike – Eva Lake Trail

– Eva Lake Trail Best Contractor – Parallel Vision

– Parallel Vision Best Musician – May Davis

– May Davis Best Garden – Wild Flight Farms

