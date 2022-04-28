Winners of the Best of Revelstoke Awards 2022

Revelstoke is a community that is growing and evolving every day. The Best of Revelstoke Awards give Revelstokians an outlet to show their gratitude for the local businesses and people who are stepping up to make our community a better place through hard work, innovation, passion, and creativity.
We tallied over 6500 votes in 32 different categories to determine the winners of this years awards. It was a close race, and the winners of many categories were only separated by a few votes!
Though only the winners will be awarded the title of being ‘The Best’, we would like to acknowledge all those who were nominated for their various contributions to the community and commend them for their service.
Congratulations to the winners, and thank you to everyone who voted!
The winners:
- Best Burger – Big Eddy Pub
- Best Vegetarian Food – Paramjit’s Kitchen
- Best Mechanic – Stay Cool Automotive
- Best School Teacher – Sarah Newton
- Best Ski Run – Fast Fred’s
- Best Local Club/Non-Profit – Revelstoke After School Society
- Best Locally Brewed Beer – Rumpus Beer (Space Nugs)
- Best Coach – Sam Bergeron
- Best Coffee – Dose Coffee
- Best Breakfast – Main Street Cafe
- Best Wings – Big Eddy Pub
- Best Poutine – Nico’s Pizzeria
- Best Pizza – The Village Idiot
- Best Snowmobiling Area – Boulder Mountain
- Best Bike Trail – Flow Down
- Best Store – Fable Book Parlour
- Best Landlord – Jack and Sandi McKinnon
- Best Athlete – Meya Musseau
- Best First Date – Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery
- Best Photographer – Tom Poole
- Best Chef – Goldie Sanghera
- Best Restaurant – Kawakubo
- Best Cocktail – Monashee Distillery
- Best Doctor – Dr. Andreas Mostert
- Best Stall at the Market – Stoke the Fire
- Best Artist – Zuzana Riha
- Best Revelstokian – Cathy English
- Best Hairstylist – Alyssa Sanderson
- Best Hike – Eva Lake Trail
- Best Contractor – Parallel Vision
- Best Musician – May Davis
- Best Garden – Wild Flight Farms
