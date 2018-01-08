Winter Classic Hockey Jamboree wins big for BC Children’s Hospital

This event started four years ago and has taken more momentum every year.

The fourth annual Winter Classic Hockey Jamboree in support of BC Children’s Hospital took place this weekend at Apex Resort, raising $26,462.75.

The host team Kelowna was joined by teams from Penticton, Spokane, Burnaby Winter Club, Seafair (Richmond) and the North Shore Winter Club and hockey players ages nine to 10 years old competed on the outdoor rink, according to a statement by Yannick Lescarbeau.

The Penticton Jr. Vees came out as the tournament Champions but in the end, all the participants, players, parents and organizers were the true winners, raising $26462.75 for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

This event started four years ago and has taken more momentum every year, raising respectively $10,000, $17,000, $24,000 and now $26,462.75 for a total of over $77,000 in four years.

The success is due to the commitment of over 120 players and their families, who all came together as a group to support the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and its patients while using hockey as a common ground.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.